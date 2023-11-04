Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) will have their 23rd-ranked pass offense go up against the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3), with the No. 14 pass defense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Rebels are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-3)
|53.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-3)
|53.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.
- Texas A&M has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Ole Miss & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
