The Murray State Racers (2-6) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Murray State has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 284.9 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 103rd in the FCS (416.8 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, North Dakota is putting up 367.9 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked). It ranks 81st in the FCS defensively (370.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Murray State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Murray State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Murray State North Dakota 284.9 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.9 (54th) 416.8 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.5 (77th) 119.3 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.3 (62nd) 165.6 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.6 (52nd) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has thrown for 1,172 yards (146.5 ypg) to lead Murray State, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 109 rushing yards on 68 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 69 times for 316 yards (39.5 per game), scoring three times.

Jawaun Northington has carried the ball 39 times for 148 yards (18.5 per game).

Cole Rusk has hauled in 26 receptions for 317 yards (39.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Taylor Shields has put together a 225-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 18 targets.

Michael Fox has a total of 203 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 1,537 passing yards, or 192.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71.4% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Gaven Ziebarth has rushed for 499 yards on 66 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Isaiah Smith has been given 43 carries and totaled 257 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 131 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Bo Belquist's 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 catches on 43 targets with five touchdowns.

Red Wilson has totaled 201 receiving yards (25.1 yards per game) on 18 receptions.

Wesley Eliodor's 20 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

