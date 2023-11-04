Pioneer League opponents match up when the Morehead State Eagles (3-5) and the Butler Bulldogs (6-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jayne Stadium.

Morehead State is totaling 324.4 yards per game on offense (88th in the FCS), and rank 60th on defense, yielding 351 yards allowed per game. Butler ranks 40th in the FCS with 28.9 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 16th-best by giving up only 19.2 points per game.

Below in this article, we provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Morehead State vs. Butler Key Statistics

Morehead State Butler 324.4 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.2 (29th) 351 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271 (27th) 77.6 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.2 (13th) 246.8 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154 (107th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens leads Morehead State with 1,948 yards (243.5 ypg) on 146-of-286 passing with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 256 rushing yards on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Caleb Ramseur has carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards (21.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's team-high 682 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 38 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has put up a 427-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 34 targets.

Trevon Kleint has been the target of six passes and compiled nine receptions for 172 yards, an average of 21.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has thrown for 1,368 yards on 136-of-224 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 429 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jyran Mitchell is his team's leading rusher with 167 carries for 1,117 yards, or 124.1 per game. He's found paydirt 13 times on the ground, as well.

Ethan Loss paces his team with 444 receiving yards on 33 catches with one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has 26 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 211 yards (23.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ryan Lezon's 11 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 168 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Morehead State or Butler gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.