The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Michigan has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (sixth-best with 40.6 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 5.9 points allowed per game) this year. Purdue is accumulating 348.8 total yards per game on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 380.6 total yards per game (74th-ranked).

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Michigan Purdue 421.6 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.8 (104th) 226.8 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (63rd) 174.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.3 (95th) 247.4 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.5 (84th) 5 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,799 yards (224.9 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 78.1% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 168 rushing yards on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 605 rushing yards on 111 carries with 13 touchdowns.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 66 times for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 184 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 27 receptions for 446 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 47.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 23 grabs for 364 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 1,717 yards on 165-of-278 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 112 times for 520 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been given 60 carries and totaled 325 yards with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 426 (53.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has five touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has racked up 336 receiving yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has racked up 329 reciving yards (41.1 ypg) this season.

