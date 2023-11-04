The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Hokies will attempt to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-9.5) 48.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-9.5) 48.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Louisville has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Virginia Tech has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

