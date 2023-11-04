The outings in a Week 10 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Kentucky include the Virginia Tech Hokies squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jayne Stadium

Jayne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-10)

Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Roy Kidd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-4.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Kentucky (-9.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!