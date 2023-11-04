UAC foes match up when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) and the Austin Peay Governors (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Eastern Kentucky sports the 37th-ranked scoring offense this year (29.3 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 35.1 points allowed per game. Austin Peay's defense ranks 97th in the FCS with 397.5 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks seventh-best by posting 454.4 total yards per game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Austin Peay 432.1 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.4 (12th) 498.4 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.5 (96th) 181.8 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.9 (53rd) 250.4 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.5 (9th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 2,003 yards (250.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Kentucky, completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 250 rushing yards on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 605 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Braedon Sloan has 247 receiving yards (30.9 per game) on 24 catches with three touchdowns, while also collecting 65.6 rush yards per game and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Jaden Smith's leads his squad with 491 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has caught 21 passes for 303 yards (37.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 2,279 yards (284.9 ypg) to lead Austin Peay, completing 68% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 187 yards (23.4 ypg) on 84 carries with five touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 807 yards, or 100.9 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Trey Goodman has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 607 (75.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has six touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has 38 receptions (on 40 targets) for a total of 568 yards (71.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kam Thomas' 35 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 378 yards (47.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

