On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Dante Fabbro going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Fabbro scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

Fabbro's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

