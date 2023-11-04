Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 4?
Should you wager on Colton Sissons to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sissons stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Sissons has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 26.3% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
