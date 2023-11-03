Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Todd County, Kentucky this week? We've got what you need.
Todd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Todd County Central High School at Crittenden County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Marion, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
