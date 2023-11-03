The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (2-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 229.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana played 48 games last season that ended with a combined score over 229.5 points.

The average total for Pacers games last season was 235.7 points, 6.2 more than this game's over/under.

The Pacers covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Indiana won 25, or 39.7%, of the 63 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Pacers had a record of 19-35 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers were better against the spread at home (23-18-0) than on the road (20-21-0) last year.

Indiana's games finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 41) than away (20 of 41) last year.

The Pacers' 116.3 points per game were 9.4 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.

Indiana put together a 40-24 ATS record and were 33-31 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Cavaliers 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 40-24 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 33-31 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 13-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-24 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-15

