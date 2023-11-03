Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (2-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSOH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana played 48 games last season that ended with a combined score over 229.5 points.
- The average total for Pacers games last season was 235.7 points, 6.2 more than this game's over/under.
- The Pacers covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Indiana won 25, or 39.7%, of the 63 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Pacers had a record of 19-35 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for Indiana.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pacers Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pacers Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Cavaliers vs Pacers
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers were better against the spread at home (23-18-0) than on the road (20-21-0) last year.
- Indiana's games finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 41) than away (20 of 41) last year.
- The Pacers' 116.3 points per game were 9.4 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.
- Indiana put together a 40-24 ATS record and were 33-31 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pacers
|Cavaliers
|116.3
|112.3
|10
|25
|40-24
|10-3
|33-31
|10-3
|119.5
|106.9
|29
|1
|13-6
|39-24
|13-6
|48-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.