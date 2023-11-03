Myles Turner will hope to make a difference for the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Turner, in his most recent appearance, had eight points in a 155-104 loss to the Celtics.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-141)

Over 7.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per game last season, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers allowed 23.0 per game last year, ranking them first in the NBA.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Myles Turner vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 29 20 12 1 1 2 0

