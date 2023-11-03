Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, we've got what you need.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton County High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meade County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Bullitt High School at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
