Jalen Smith and his Indiana Pacers teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Smith, in his previous game (October 30 loss against the Bulls), posted eight points.

In this piece we'll dive into Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 106.9 points per contest last season made the Cavaliers the best squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last year, allowing 41.2 per contest.

Allowing an average of 23 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best team in the NBA.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Jalen Smith vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 19 13 6 3 2 0 0

