Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ballard County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Ballard County, Kentucky this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Ballard County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Ballard Memorial High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.