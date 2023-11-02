Treylon Burks has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Steelers allow 245.4 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Burks has 99 yards on six receptions. He has been targeted 15 times, and puts up 24.8 yards receiving per contest.

Burks vs. the Steelers

Burks vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Seven players have grabbed a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 245.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense ranks 15th in the league with 10 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Burks Receiving Insights

Burks has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this season.

Burks has received 7.7% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has racked up 6.6 yards per target (99 yards on 15 targets).

Burks does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

