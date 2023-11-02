Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Fayette County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
George Rogers Clark High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lafayette High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Central High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.