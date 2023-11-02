In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Alexander Carrier to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

