On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-3.5) 225.5 -155 +125

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game last season, with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and gave up 116.4 per contest (19th in league).

The Pelicans outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season (scoring 114.4 points per game to rank 15th in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and had a +155 scoring differential overall.

These teams racked up a combined 231.9 points per game last season, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams scored 228.9 combined points per game last season, 3.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Oklahoma City covered 47 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

New Orleans won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.

Thunder and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

