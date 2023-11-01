Pacers vs. Celtics November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield posted 16.8 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Myles Turner put up 18 points last season, plus 1.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.
- Bruce Brown posted 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 30.1 points, 8.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He also sank 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples (sixth in league).
- Last season, Jaylen Brown recorded an average of 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kristaps Porzingis recorded 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists. He made 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He drained 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.
- Derrick White averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Celtics
|Pacers
|117.9
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
