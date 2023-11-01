Filip Forsberg (14 goals) and the Nashville Predators (14-12) will next play on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Nashville games

Nashville's next matchup information

Opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Broadcast: BSSO and NHL Network

Top Nashville players

Forsberg: 14 goals and 16 assists

Ryan O'Reilly: 12 goals and 10 assists

Roman Josi: six goals and 14 assists

Kevin Lankinen: 3-2-0 record, .902 save percentage, 19 goals conceded

