The Morehead State Eagles (3-5) will be at home against the Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals on Monday, December 11 (beginning at 11:00 AM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Morehead State Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Morehead State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State's next matchup information

Opponent: Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals

Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Morehead State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Morehead State players

Shop for Morehead State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Melissa Secchiaroli 8 11.3 1.8 1.3 0.6 0.1 41.3% (31-75) 40.4% (21-52) Veronica Charles 8 10.3 3.8 3.8 1.9 0.0 32.9% (27-82) 28.6% (10-35) Katie Novik 8 8.9 4.6 5.3 1.6 0.4 47.3% (26-55) 27.8% (5-18) Hallie Rhodes 7 8.4 4.1 1.1 0.9 0.9 47.9% (23-48) 33.3% (1-3) Valentina Saric 7 8.3 2.4 0.3 0.7 0.0 45.5% (20-44) 48.1% (13-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.