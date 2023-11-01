With a record of 6-3, the Morehead State Eagles' next game is at the North Alabama Lions, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Morehead State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 North Alabama A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Saint Mary-Woods H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Indiana A 6:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Alice Lloyd H 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Southeast Missouri State A 4:15 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Tennessee Tech H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Tennessee State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Eastern Illinois A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 SIU-Edwardsville A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UT Martin H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Southern Indiana A 4:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Western Illinois H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Tennessee State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Tennessee Tech A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 SIU-Edwardsville H 7:00 PM

Morehead State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Alabama Lions
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Flowers Hall
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Morehead State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Riley Minix 9 17.1 8.3 2.6 1.3 1.0 48.0% (59-123) 28.9% (11-38)
Drew Thelwell 9 11.8 2.7 4.0 0.7 0.3 48.6% (35-72) 38.1% (16-42)
Jordan Lathon 9 11.1 5.7 1.6 0.7 0.1 46.3% (38-82) 38.9% (14-36)
Kalil Thomas 9 10.4 4.2 1.4 0.6 0.2 46.5% (33-71) 43.1% (22-51)
Eddie Ricks III 9 7.3 5.8 1.6 0.6 1.3 46.8% (22-47) 31.8% (7-22)

