Logan Wilson 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 70 4.0 1.0 3 6

Wilson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Browns 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 4 2 2 Week 4 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 6 Seahawks 0.5 2.0 11 0 0 Week 8 @49ers 0.0 0.0 11 1 2 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.5 0.0 5 0 1

Logan Wilson's Next Game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

