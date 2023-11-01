Buy Tickets for Kentucky Wildcats Women's Basketball Games
Currently 4-6, the Kentucky Wildcats' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Louisville Cardinals, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Kentucky's next matchup information
- Opponent: Louisville Cardinals
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: KFC Yum! Center
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Top Kentucky players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ajae Petty
|10
|15.9
|10.0
|0.6
|0.9
|0.8
|61.2% (60-98)
|-
|Eniya Russell
|10
|10.6
|3.8
|2.0
|0.8
|0.4
|41.7% (40-96)
|23.1% (3-13)
|Saniah Tyler
|10
|8.7
|1.8
|0.6
|0.7
|0.0
|28.4% (31-109)
|31.7% (20-63)
|Maddie Scherr
|6
|14.0
|3.0
|2.8
|1.0
|1.0
|34.7% (25-72)
|25.8% (8-31)
|Amiya Jenkins
|7
|8.6
|4.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|41.5% (22-53)
|20.0% (2-10)
