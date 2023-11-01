Buy Tickets for Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Games
Kentucky (6-2) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET, against the Pennsylvania Quakers.
Upcoming Kentucky games
Kentucky's next matchup information
- Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Kentucky players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Antonio Reeves
|8
|18.3
|4.8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.1
|51.0% (52-102)
|44.2% (23-52)
|Tre Mitchell
|8
|14.4
|6.0
|3.9
|1.4
|1.4
|56.0% (42-75)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Reed Sheppard
|8
|13.9
|4.5
|3.9
|3.0
|0.9
|61.9% (39-63)
|61.1% (22-36)
|Rob Dillingham
|8
|13.8
|4.4
|5.4
|1.5
|0.0
|48.2% (41-85)
|50.0% (16-32)
|D.J. Wagner
|7
|13.1
|1.9
|3.3
|1.4
|0.7
|40.7% (33-81)
|25.0% (7-28)
