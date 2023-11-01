Are you a big fan of Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals? Prove it. Represent your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more below!

Head to Fanatics to get all your Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals jerseys and other gear!

Ja'Marr Chase 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 99 69 821 436 5 11.9

Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Chase Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ja'Marr Chase's Next Game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes