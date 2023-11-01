Buy Tickets for Eastern Kentucky Colonels Basketball Games
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) will next play on the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Eastern Kentucky games
Eastern Kentucky's next matchup information
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Greensboro Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: UNC Greensboro -6.5
- Total: 146.5 points
Top Eastern Kentucky players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Leland Walker
|6
|14.7
|4.2
|5.2
|1.0
|0.2
|45.1% (32-71)
|31.8% (7-22)
|Isaiah Cozart
|6
|14.7
|10.5
|0.8
|0.5
|6.0
|65.5% (38-58)
|-
|Devontae Blanton
|5
|16.6
|6.2
|2.0
|0.4
|0.4
|42.7% (35-82)
|35.7% (5-14)
|John Ukomadu
|6
|8.8
|4.7
|0.8
|1.3
|0.7
|50.0% (22-44)
|14.3% (1-7)
|Michael Moreno
|6
|7.5
|6.5
|2.3
|1.7
|0.5
|34.0% (17-50)
|27.0% (10-37)
