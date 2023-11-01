The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) will next play on the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky's next matchup information

Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro Spartans Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: UNC Greensboro -6.5

UNC Greensboro -6.5 Total: 146.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Eastern Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Leland Walker 6 14.7 4.2 5.2 1.0 0.2 45.1% (32-71) 31.8% (7-22) Isaiah Cozart 6 14.7 10.5 0.8 0.5 6.0 65.5% (38-58) - Devontae Blanton 5 16.6 6.2 2.0 0.4 0.4 42.7% (35-82) 35.7% (5-14) John Ukomadu 6 8.8 4.7 0.8 1.3 0.7 50.0% (22-44) 14.3% (1-7) Michael Moreno 6 7.5 6.5 2.3 1.7 0.5 34.0% (17-50) 27.0% (10-37)

