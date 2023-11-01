Buy Tickets for Bellarmine Knights Women's Basketball Games
Bellarmine (2-5) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Asbury Eagles.
Upcoming Bellarmine games
Bellarmine's next matchup information
- Opponent: Asbury Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Knights Hall
Top Bellarmine players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Hayley Harrison
|7
|12.7
|3.3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|38.0% (30-79)
|35.5% (11-31)
|Hope Sivori
|7
|8.9
|3.7
|4.1
|1.3
|0.0
|29.3% (22-75)
|23.8% (10-42)
|Claire Knies
|7
|8.4
|2.1
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|38.8% (19-49)
|32.1% (9-28)
|Miyah Brown
|7
|8.1
|4.7
|0.9
|0.6
|1.0
|45.5% (25-55)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Cam Browning
|6
|7.3
|4.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.0
|45.2% (19-42)
|50.0% (2-4)
