The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) will be at home against the Evansville Purple Aces on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Bellarmine games

Bellarmine's next matchup information

Opponent: Evansville Purple Aces

Evansville Purple Aces Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall

Freedom Hall Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Bellarmine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Peter Suder 11 12.1 3.6 2.9 1.5 0.7 38.8% (47-121) 25.7% (9-35) Bash Wieland 11 11.5 5.2 1.9 0.7 0.0 48.1% (51-106) 21.2% (7-33) Garrett Tipton 11 9.5 3.3 1.2 0.5 0.2 39.8% (37-93) 46.2% (24-52) Ben Johnson 7 13.0 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.0 43.7% (31-71) 40.0% (16-40) Billy Smith 11 7.3 2.0 1.7 0.6 0.5 36.6% (30-82) 30.2% (16-53)

