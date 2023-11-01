Where to Get Azeez Al-Shaair Titans Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Azeez Al-Shaair 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|89
|4.0
|1.0
|0
|3
Al-Shaair Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|1.0
|2.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|2
|Week 5
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|15
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|15
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|0.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
Azeez Al-Shaair's Next Game
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Jaguars -6.5
- Over/Under: 40 points
