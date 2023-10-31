Predators vs. Canucks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 31
The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) are the favorites when they host the Nashville Predators (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31. The Canucks are -145 on the moneyline to win against the Predators (+120) in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Predators vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Canucks Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
Predators vs. Canucks Betting Trends
- Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in five of eight games this season.
- The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Predators have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.
- Vancouver has had moneyline odds of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Nashville has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.
