The New York Knicks (1-2) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: TNT and MSG
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -2.5 214.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 62 of 82 games last season, New York and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points.
  • New York games had an average of 229.1 points last season, 14.6 more than the over/under for this game.
  • New York won 46 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 36 times.
  • New York won 66.7% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (26-13).
  • The Knicks went 19-9 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (67.9%).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Knicks' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points in 47 of 82 games last season.
  • The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers compiled a 44-38-0 ATS record last season.
  • Last season, Cleveland won four out of the 17 games, or 23.5%, in which it was the underdog.
  • The Cavaliers had a record of 2-5 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • At home last season, the Knicks had a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks exceeded the over/under in 24 of 41 home games (58.5%) last season, compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).
  • Last season the Knicks recorded 116 points per game, 9.1 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.
  • When New York put up more than 106.9 points, it was 37-25 versus the spread and 39-23 overall.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Cavaliers had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.463, 19-22-0).
  • In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Cleveland's games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (51.2%, 21 of 41).
  • The Cavaliers scored only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks conceded (113.1).
  • When scoring more than 113.1 points, Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

