Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Thinking about a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Filip Forsberg vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg's plus-minus this season, in 19:28 per game on the ice, is -1.

In one of eight games this season, Forsberg has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of eight games this season, Forsberg has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has had an assist in a game four times this season over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Forsberg hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 3 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

