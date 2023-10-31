When the Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Forsberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

