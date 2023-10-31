In the upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Cole Smith to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).

Smith has no points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.