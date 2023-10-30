Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Haliburton, in his last showing, had 21 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists in a 125-113 win over the Cavaliers.

In this article, we dig into Haliburton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-159)

Over 9.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Looking to bet on one or more of Haliburton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bulls allowed 26 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Bulls conceded 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 34 29 3 11 6 1 1 2/15/2023 35 16 2 8 1 1 0 10/26/2022 38 17 4 11 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.