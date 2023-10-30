The Indiana Pacers (2-0) are at home in Central Division action against the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on October 30, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Bulls allowed to opponents.

Indiana went 23-21 when it shot better than 46.7% from the field.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Bulls ranked 20th.

Last year, the 116.3 points per game the Pacers averaged were just 4.5 more points than the Bulls allowed (111.8).

Indiana went 30-22 last season when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pacers fared better in home games last year, posting 118.9 points per game, compared to 113.6 per game in road games.

Indiana allowed 119.7 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 119.2.

Looking at three-pointers, the Pacers fared better at home last season, averaging 14 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.2 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage away from home.

