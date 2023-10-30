Central Division foes square off when the Indiana Pacers (2-0) welcome in the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Bulls matchup.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

BSIN and NBCS-CHI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-3.5) 226.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pacers had a -261 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They put up 116.3 points per game, 10th in the league, and allowed 119.5 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

The Bulls' +106 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while allowing 111.8 per contest (seventh in the league).

The teams combined to score 229.4 points per game last season, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 231.3 points per contest last year, 4.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Indiana covered 43 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Chicago went 43-39-0 ATS last year.

Pacers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +8000 - Bulls +12500 +5000 -

