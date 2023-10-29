How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
Today's Ligue 1 lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brest 29.
You can find info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain journeys to face Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-210)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+550)
- Draw: (+380)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Lille OSC vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco is on the road to take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lille OSC (+130)
- Underdog: AS Monaco (+190)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC makes the trip to match up with Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (-135)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+360)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Metz vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC is on the road to face FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Metz (+155)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+195)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Stade Rennes vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg travels to face Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (-175)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+500)
- Draw: (+320)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-180)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+475)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.