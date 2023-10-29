Will Josh Whyle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Whyle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Whyle's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Josh Whyle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Whyle has been targeted four times, with season stats of 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Whyle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Josh Whyle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Chris Moore (FP/concussion): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Treylon Burks (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Treylon Burks
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for Ty Montgomery
- Click Here for Jerick McKinnon
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Whyle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|4
|44
|15
|1
|11.0
Whyle Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|2
|2
|26
|1
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|11
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.