QBs Sam Darnold and Joe Burrow will be facing off on October 29, when the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) meet at Levi's Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

Joe Burrow vs. Sam Darnold Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Sam Darnold 6 Games Played 4 63.4% Completion % 100.0% 1,230 (205.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1 (0.3) 7 Touchdowns 0 4 Interceptions 0 14 (2.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) -5 (-1.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 245.5 yards

: Over/Under 245.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the 49ers have been clicking on defense, with 15.6 points allowed per game (fourth in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco's D ranks 19th in the NFL with 1,565 passing yards allowed (223.6 per game) and seventh with seven passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the 49ers have been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 79.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with 3.9 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, San Francisco is 17th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 53.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 21st at 40.9%.

Bengals Defensive Stats

