Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Check out Henry's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Henry has run for 425 yards on 98 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (13 targets) for 117 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|98
|425
|3
|4.3
|13
|11
|117
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
