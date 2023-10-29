DeAndre Hopkins Week 8 Preview vs. the Falcons
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 190.1 per game.
Hopkins' 47 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for a team-high 376 yards (62.7 per game) so far this season.
Hopkins vs. the Falcons
- Hopkins vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games
- Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.
- The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.
- One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.
- The Falcons yield 190.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- So far this year, the Falcons have given up 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 25th in NFL play.
DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Falcons
- Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)
Hopkins Receiving Insights
- Hopkins, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.
- Hopkins has 28.5% of his team's target share (47 targets on 165 passing attempts).
- He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (53rd in NFL).
- Hopkins, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.
- With eight red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 34.8% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
Hopkins' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Ravens
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 140 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.