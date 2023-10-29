Will Chase Brown Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Brown's stats on this page.
Brown has season stats that include six rushing yards on two carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for seven yards.
Chase Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|2
|6
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|7
|0
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Ravens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|0
