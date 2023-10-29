Chase Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Brown's stats on this page.

Brown has season stats that include six rushing yards on two carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for seven yards.

Chase Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 2 6 0 3.0 3 3 7 0

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0

