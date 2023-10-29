For their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) have four players on the injury report.

The Bengals are coming off of a victory over the Seattle Seahawks by the score of 17-13.

The 49ers head into the matchup after losing 22-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing on October 23.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Orlando Brown Jr. OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Devin Harper LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Out Josh Tupou DT Toe Full Participation In Practice

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Deebo Samuel WR Shoulder Out Brock Purdy QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Trent Williams OT Ankle Questionable Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 8 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: CBS

CBS

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 256.3 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th with 355.8 total yards allowed per contest.

The Bengals' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 16.7 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 21.2 points allowed per contest.

With 186.5 passing yards per game on offense, the Bengals rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 13th, giving up 213 passing yards per game.

In terms of rushing, this season has been tough for Cincinnati on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling just 69.8 rushing yards per game (second-worst) and ceding 142.8 rushing yards per game (fourth-worst).

With 10 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and five turnovers committed (second in NFL) this season, the Bengals rank seventh in the NFL with a turnover margin of +5.

Bengals vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-5.5)

49ers (-5.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-225), Bengals (+185)

49ers (-225), Bengals (+185) Total: 43.5 points

