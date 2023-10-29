Bengals vs. 49ers Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Star running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at Levi's Stadium.
Most of the top contributors for the 49ers and the Bengals will have player props on the table for this game.
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds
- McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +310
- McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Joe Mixon
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Joe Burrow
|245.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-120)
|-
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|83.5 (-113)
More 49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Jauan Jennings
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|Brock Purdy
|236.5 (-113)
|-
|-
