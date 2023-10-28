Week 9 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MVFC teams were in action for three games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Missouri State vs. Youngstown State
Week 9 MVFC Results
Youngstown State 44 Missouri State 28
- Pregame Favorite: Youngstown State (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 65.5
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (26-for-33, 390 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dra Rushton (15 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Bryce Oliver (6 TAR, 6 REC, 169 YDS, 2 TDs)
Missouri State Leaders
- Passing: Jordan Pachot (25-for-38, 341 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jacardia Wright (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Raylen Sharpe (8 TAR, 8 REC, 109 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State
|Missouri State
|521
|Total Yards
|436
|415
|Passing Yards
|341
|106
|Rushing Yards
|95
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's MVFC Games
Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
