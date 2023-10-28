Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Haliburton, in his last time out, had 20 points, 11 assists and two blocks in a 143-120 win over the Wizards.

Below, we break down Haliburton's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-110)

Over 19.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-112)

Over 9.5 (-112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 23 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the league.

Allowing 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 31 15 4 11 1 0 0 12/29/2022 34 29 2 9 6 0 2 12/16/2022 35 17 0 14 0 1 3

