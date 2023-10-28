Should you wager on Samuel Fagemo to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Fagemo score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fagemo 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of nine games last season, Fagemo scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Fagemo produced zero points on the power play last season.

Fagemo averaged 0.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 40.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.